Dublin gardaí arrive on scene while violent sexual assault is underway

A man has been arrested following a violent sexual assault in Dublin's north inner city.

A Portuguese woman was attacked in the early hours of Monday morning.

The assault took place at around 3am on Monday in an alleyway at Parnell Place.

It is understood the alarm was raised when concerned residents heard a woman screaming.

Gardaí arrived on the scene while the victim was still being assaulted.

She was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in the Rotunda.

A man in his 30s was arrested but became ill and had to be brought to the Mater for treatment.

It means his period of detention has been delayed.