Dublin Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 14-year-old Leon Wilson
28/12/2017 - 22:19:49Back to Missing persons Ireland Home
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.
14-year-old Leon Wilson was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin at around 9.15pm yesterday.
When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face Tracksuit with blue trim.
He is described as being 5 foot 7 in height, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.
Join the conversation - comment here