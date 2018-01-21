Dublin frefighters tackle blaze at derelict building

Dublin Fire Brigade is currently tackling a fire at a derelict building in Swords.

Four units and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene.

It is not known how the fire started.

There are no reports of injuries.

4 units & a turntable ladder are currently attending a derelict building fire in Swords #Fingal #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/oNf5GOXWVK — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 21, 2018

- Digital desk