Dublin frefighters tackle blaze at derelict building

Dublin Fire Brigade is currently tackling a fire at a derelict building in Swords.

Four units and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene.

It is not known how the fire started.

There are no reports of injuries.

- Digital desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, Fire

 

