Dublin frefighters tackle blaze at derelict building
Dublin Fire Brigade is currently tackling a fire at a derelict building in Swords.
Four units and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene.
It is not known how the fire started.
There are no reports of injuries.
4 units & a turntable ladder are currently attending a derelict building fire in Swords #Fingal #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/oNf5GOXWVK— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 21, 2018
- Digital desk
