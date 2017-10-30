Dublin firefighter injured by firework thrown at him

Dublin Fire Brigade crews have reported 12 incidents of violence and aggression, with one fire officer suffering a perforated ear drum after a firework was thrown at him.

They are urging people to enjoy themselves responsibly this Halloween.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 185 fire incidents across Dublin city alone, including a large warehouse fire in Drumcondra.

Crews worked through the night at Richmond Rd #Drumcondra. #Fire under at 0555, @DubCityCouncil dangerous buildings unit attending #Dublin pic.twitter.com/JvwHJ5P6xb — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 30, 2017

Dennis Keeley, Acting Chief Fire Officer, said: “We’ve had 12 reports of violence and aggression towards our crews, and this is just unacceptable. It’s unacceptable behavior.”