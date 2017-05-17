Dublin Fire Brigade fighting 'significant' blaze in south county Dublin

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a serious blaze on Three Rock Mountain tonight.

The Gorse and tree fire in south county Dublin is being described as significant with over 100 emergency calls received from as far away as Howth head.

Dublin Fire Brigade says at present no properties are at risk.

Coilte and Gardaí have been notified.
