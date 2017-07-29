Dublin Fire Brigade battling large gorse fire in south of county

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently responding to a gorse fire at the Lead Mines near Rathmichael.

A spokesperson confirmed that they have been attending the scene since 10am this morning and the fires are burning towards the forest.

Picture via Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter - @DubFireBrigade

Three fire engines are in attendance as well as a water tanker and drone.

Firefighters say windy conditions are not helping their efforts.

Scene from the gorse fire at the #LeadMines. We have a #drone deployed to help direct fire fighting resources pic.twitter.com/2KseCWkNSX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 29, 2017

The ESB have confirmed that a line has been turned off in the area, but that no customers electricity supply have been affected.

Dublin Fire Brigade has also issued a warning to drivers on the M50 with smoke causing visibility issues. They are asking drivers to switch on their lights.