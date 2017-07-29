Dublin Fire Brigade battling large gorse fire in south of county
Dublin Fire Brigade are currently responding to a gorse fire at the Lead Mines near Rathmichael.
A spokesperson confirmed that they have been attending the scene since 10am this morning and the fires are burning towards the forest.
Three fire engines are in attendance as well as a water tanker and drone.
Firefighters say windy conditions are not helping their efforts.
Scene from the gorse fire at the #LeadMines. We have a #drone deployed to help direct fire fighting resources pic.twitter.com/2KseCWkNSX— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 29, 2017
The ESB have confirmed that a line has been turned off in the area, but that no customers electricity supply have been affected.
Dublin Fire Brigade has also issued a warning to drivers on the M50 with smoke causing visibility issues. They are asking drivers to switch on their lights.
The smoke from the Lead Mines gorse #fire is causing poor visibility at the M50 M11 merge, lights on if driving. @aaroadwatch @dlrcc pic.twitter.com/A0mUNfvQ9l— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 29, 2017
