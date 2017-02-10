Dublin family 'frightened for their lives' after suspected arson attack left them homeless

A Dublin woman whose house was set on fire in a suspected arson attack says she and her family are frightened for their lives.

Margaret McGinley, her husband Arthur and their seven children have been left homeless after the attack on their Blanchardstown home.

There are reports that a gang of at least six men raided the home in Blanchardstown before it was petrol-bombed.

Mr McGinley and his son were in the house at the time, but escaped uninjured.

Margaret believes the attack may be linked to a dispute involving her husband's cousins.

"It's nothing got to do with my husband or myself or my kids like, that's their issue like, and we have no problems with anybody and we don't have any problems with none of the neighbours and anybody in the area you know.

"So like I don't know why these people would do such a thing like that."