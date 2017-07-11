Dublin cyclists form human barrier in third week of protest

Cyclists in Dublin have held protests along two of the city's busiest bike lanes.

Demonstrators from the I Bike Dublin group formed a human barrier between the road and the lanes - blocking vehicles from driving or parking in them.

Cycle lane at St Andrews is fully protected. No illegally parked vehicles as a result #FreeTheCycleLanes #allocate4cycling pic.twitter.com/oJu62p9qFU — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) July 11, 2017

It is the organisation's third week of action - and they say they have no intention of stopping.

Cyclists at the protest say the city simply isn't safe for cyclists.

I don't have my bike with me to join, but @IBIKEDublin are doing great work raising awareness about the Westland row cycle lane! pic.twitter.com/PRRNGkKGxx — Helen McCormack (@hel_mcc) July 11, 2017

"A couple of weeks ago, I was knocked off my bike by a motorbike weaving in and out of the cycle lane," said one.

"Thankfully, I didn't have any serious injury - I do know people who have.

Another added: "I just want to be safe."

"Drivers don't seem to respect cycle lanes. I come across it every morning … there's cars and trucks parked in the cycle lane, and it just makes me feel so unsafe when I have to swerve out into main traffic."