Dublin cyclists form human barrier in third week of protest

Cyclists in Dublin have held protests along two of the city's busiest bike lanes.

Demonstrators from the I Bike Dublin group formed a human barrier between the road and the lanes - blocking vehicles from driving or parking in them.

It is the organisation's third week of action - and they say they have no intention of stopping.

Cyclists at the protest say the city simply isn't safe for cyclists.

"A couple of weeks ago, I was knocked off my bike by a motorbike weaving in and out of the cycle lane," said one.

"Thankfully, I didn't have any serious injury - I do know people who have.

Another added: "I just want to be safe."

"Drivers don't seem to respect cycle lanes. I come across it every morning … there's cars and trucks parked in the cycle lane, and it just makes me feel so unsafe when I have to swerve out into main traffic."

