Dublin criminal Stephen 'Rossi' Walsh refused time extension to appeal rape conviction

Dublin criminal and serial child abuser Stephen "Rossi" Walsh has been refused an enlargement of time to appeal convictions for rape and defilement of a child.

Walsh (aged 69), formerly of Belgrave Road, Rathgar in Dublin, was given a 10-year sentence imposed by Mr Justice Paul Carney in February 2010 for raping a nine-year-old girl more than 20 years ago.

In November 2010 Judge Patrick McCartan imposed a consecutive three-year sentence on Walsh for indecently assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 1988, while in December 2011 Walsh received another consecutive 12-year sentence for sexual assault and defilement of a child on dates in 2008 and 2009.

Walsh brought three motions to the Court of Appeal in recent months seeking an enlargement of time in which to appeal the cases as well as leave to add additional grounds of appeal.

Ruling on the motions today, Mr Justice John Edwards said the court deemed him to have lodged an appealed against his conviction which lead to the consecutive three-year sentence in time.

However the court refused his application to add additional grounds of appeal.

Walsh was now at liberty to proceed with an appeal based on his original grounds of appeal, the judge said.

The court refused Walsh an enlargement of time to appeal the other two convictions.

It was not necessary in those circumstances to determine the applications to add additional grounds of appeal.