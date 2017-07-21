Dublin couple land €112,000 lotto windfall after family day out in Wexford

A great start to the weekend for three separate Lotto players as they netted a combined €200,000 in both Lotto and scratch card prizes.

The big price of €112,608 was scooped up by a lucky couple from Dublin.

They picked up a Quick Pick ticket while on a day out with family in Co Wexford.

The ticket was bought in Downes Gala Store in Gorey.

“Luck is an incredible thing," said the winning wife.

"There are so many coincidences over the past week which has led us to the National Lottery winners’ room today.

"Buying the winning ticket was a pure fluke!

"We were enjoying a lovely drive with our family in Wexford last weekend and as we got on the road to go home, the children piped up and asked us to stop in the nearest shop to get some treats and that is where I bought the winning ticket!”

“It’s a lovely amount of money for anybody to win," she added.

"Seeing as how the children inadvertently brought us this luck, we will be buying some treats for the whole family but the majority of the money will be put aside for their future when they can appreciate it more."

Another of today's lucky winners was a 60-year-old Co Donegal man who collected a cheque for €50,000 after a win on a €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

After making the long journey from Donegal by bus with his family, the lucky winner said that he would have to let his win sink in first before he decided on how to spend his winnings.

“This is a marvellous surprise and it’s just in time for my birthday. I’m going to enjoy the next few days celebrating with my family and after that we’ll see about spending some of the prize money” he said.