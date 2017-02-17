Dublin couple celebrate €250,000 Lotto win

One lucky Dublin couple had that Friday feeling after they collected a cheque for €250,000 at National Lottery offices today.

The husband and wife syndicate scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize on Wednesday February 8.

The Dublin couple, who wish to keep their win private, purchased their Quick Pick selection ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store on Main Street in Shankill, Co Dublin.

As she picked up the cheque for €250,000, the winning wife took all the credit for their massive stroke of luck: "I am usually very bad at checking my tickets and I would only every check them if I had heard of a big win in the area.

"By chance, I was in the local shop and I realised that I had a handbag full of lottery tickets which hadn’t been checked. When the shopkeeper scanned all of the tickets, she handed me a small slip of paper and told me to ring the National Lottery about one of them," she said.

"I assumed that the ticket was worth a few bob but I was completely dumbfounded when I was told that I had won a quarter of a million euro," she smiled.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is heading for over €10.5 million. The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday December 28 2016. The last Lotto jackpot was won by a family syndicate from Co Cavan who scooped the €4.5 million prize on Christmas Eve.