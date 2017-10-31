Dublin council to consider charging €4 per hour to park in city centre

Parking fees in Dublin could rise by 40% next year.

The city council is considering charging over €4 per hour to park in the city centre.

The council claims the increase in rates would offset the cost of running the service which includes collecting coins from parking machines.

Independent Councillor Nial Ring says it will discourage people from doing business in the city.

"Motorists are welcome, your money is vital to the running of the city," said Mr Ring.

"We have to take, as I said, a systemic approach to this not just attack the motorists.

"They are the ones who come in and buy all the good which helps employment and helps keep the city centre alive."