Dublin commuters spend 14 days every year behind the wheel driving to work

A survey carried out by easytrip, the electronic parking and tolling tag provider, has revealed that Irish motorists are losing 14 days on average per year commuting into Dublin's city centre.

Respondents to the survey also believe that the proposed changes to the traffic flow on the north and south quays would see this figure increase by an additional 10 days annually equating to a total of 24 days a year in the car.

Of those surveyed 81% commuted to Dublin city centre by car with 73% stating that the proposed Dublin quays traffic flow system will affect them.

The survey also highlighted their concern for cyclists on the same route.

More than 50% also highlighting that the changes would deter them from driving into the city.

The proposed changes may affect retail in Dublin with 62% of those surveyed said that the proposed changes to the traffic on the quays would affect their decision to shop in Dublin city centre.

Commenting on the survey, Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip Ireland said: “We carried out this survey to find out what impact the proposed changes to the traffic flow on the quays would have and our survey has clearly revealed that these changes will affect drivers and have a significant impact on retailers also.”

“Driving into the city centre is the quickest option for many commuters, in particular, as the current public transport network isn’t suitable for their requirements.

"It’s alarming to see that city commuting times total 14 days each year using a car, the mode of transport perceived to be the most efficient option by those surveyed," he said.

"14 days is too much and it would be absurd to impose longer travel times on stretched Dublin commuters at a time when the public transport infrastructure required to create an efficient, vibrant city centre, is not in place,” Mr Delaney added.

1,500 people were surveyed with respondents based in Dublin and surrounding commuter belt including Co Kildare and Co Wicklow.

On average commuters spend approximately 43 minutes each way on their daily commute to Dublin. This is averaged out over a year equating to 14 days behind the wheel on the commute to work.

On average commuters said that the proposed changes would add 32 minutes in addition to the 43 minutes each way on their daily commute to Dublin city. This is averaged out over a year equating to an additional 10 days behind the wheel on the commute to work.