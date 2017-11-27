Dublin city supervised injection centre facing further delays
A supervised injection centre due to be opened in Dublin city centre is facing further delays.
The hold-up has come about after Dublin City Council ruled that planning permission would be required for two additional properties, according to the Irish Times.
It was hoped the facility would be up and running towards the end of this year.
Drug users will be permitted to take drugs obtained elsewhere in the injection centre under the supervision of medical professionals.
