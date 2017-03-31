Dublin city introduces new 30km/hr slow zones in residential and school areas

New 30km/hr slow zones are to be introduced in Dublin's residential and school areas from midnight tonight.

The new slow zones will be compulsory in certain residential areas and in the vicinity of schools in Dublin City Centre.

New signage will be revealed in housing estates and locations where the speed limit applies.

Councillor Ciarán Cuffe, Chairperson of Dublin City Council’s Transportation Strategic Policy Committee and representing Lord Mayor Brendan Carr commented “Lower speed limits mean safer streets and calmer communities.

We're following the lead of cities like London and Edinburgh, and we're responding to the wishes of residents. Parents want their children to be able to walk and cycle and to school, and older people want to cross the road in safety. These measures will save lives".

Roseann Brennan, founder of ‘Jakes Legacy’, has campaigned for a 30km/hr speed limit to be introduced to residential areas since she lost her son, while at play, to a road traffic accident in her estate in 2014.

Speaking at the announcement Roseann said “To all road users I want people to be aware that no one wants to live with regret in their lives due to a small mistake that could easily have been avoided.”

A detailed map of the new slow areas can be viewed here.