Dublin City Fire Brigade tackling major 'industrial' fire at Inchicore

Dublin City Fire Brigade are dealing with a major blaze at Inchicore.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene.

It is understood that the fire crew are using breathing aparatus as they tackle the industrial fire.
