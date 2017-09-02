Dublin City Fire Brigade attend to major fire at industrial building Inchicore

Update 4.56pm: Dublin City Fire Brigade are dealing with a major fire at an industrial building on Glenstown Road in Inchicore.

Four fire engines and a turntable ladder were dispatched at around 2.30pm and remain at the scene, where fire crews have been using breathing apparatus as they tackle the blaze.

A senior officer at the scene has confirmed the fire is now under control.

3 fire engines & a turntable ladder are currently dealing with an industrial #fire in Inchicore. Breathing apparatus in use #Dublin pic.twitter.com/ElZDuIx4Av — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 2, 2017

There is no name on the building where the fire started but it is understood it was an old refrigeration business.

Material damage has also been caused to a number of attached buildings.

Images posted on Twitter show huge clouds of dense smoke rising above the city landscape.

Pretty massive fire in what seems like Inchicore, and Dublin 8 @DublinLive pic.twitter.com/XDm2GBm93V — Pearse Healy (@healy_pearse) September 2, 2017

