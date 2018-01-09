Dublin city councillors vote to spend half a million euro lowering Clontarf sea wall

Dublin city councillors have voted to spend half a million euro on lowering the partially built sea wall in Clontarf.

That is despite the city manager warning it will not meet national flood protection standards.

The voted carried 34 to 21 in favour of reducing the height and resurfacing the barrier, after locals mounted a massive campaign complaining it blocked their views of the sea.

Labour's Rebecca Moynihan said it was bizarre and irresponsible to reduce the wall for the benefits of drivers who should be looking at the road.

Green Party rep Ciaran Cuffe, who voted against lowering the wall, says colleauges have missed the bigger picture.

He said: "The city council put in a new sea wall to protect parts of Clontarf from sea surges and flooding.

"That is going to happen and we tried to put in works that will prepare the area."

