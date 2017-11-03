Dublin City Councillor criticises new €5m development programme

A Dublin City Councillor has criticised the Government for its allocation of funding under a renewed programme to tackle social exclusion in disadvantaged urban areas.

€5m in funding was announced for the 2017 RAPID programme, with €2.5m going towards Dublin's North East Inner City.

The installation of CCTV devices, community gardens, and youth facilities are some of the projects supported by the scheme.

Councillor Paul McAuliffe believes some areas were not given a fair share of the allotted funds.

"Really it is laziness on behalf of the Department because they're literally dividing the cake up by an equal amount for each area," he said.

"But it also shows a disregard for people who really are in need in Dublin City and it shows a disregard for the real work that goes into community development," Cllr McAuliffe added.

"It should be evidence-based, it should be based on need in an area and work done," he said.