Dublin City Council to include community facilities in northside regeneration

Dublin City Council has agreed to include community facilities in the ongoing regeneration of a northside flats complex.

Work on 56 social homes at O’Devaney Gardens should begin this summer, with more houses set to be built within the next five years.

Councillor Janice Boylan was raised in the area, and is now on the O’Devaney Gardens Consultative Forum, she says a community centre is the main facility that is needed.

O' Devaney Gardens, file image.

<b>- Digital Desk</b>