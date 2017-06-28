Dublin City Council removes a number of 'BleeperBikes' from streets following complaints

Dublin City Council says it removed a number of 'BleeperBikes' from streets because it was flooded with complaints.

The service allows cyclists to rent bikes for short periods with an app, without having to return them to stations.

However it is delayed until at least September while the city council drafts laws to regulate it.

Parking Enforcement Officer Kevin Meade says they were forced to remove the few that were already available.

"In relation to the extra bikes that were put out on the street, they have been removed.

"The reason why we have to have regulation is that even though they were only on the street for a number of days, we were inundated with complaints about bikes blocking footpaths and creating dangers for pedestrians," he said.

BleeperBike launch.

Cycling advocates have hit out at the removal of a number of BleeperBikes.

The rival to the local authority's rental scheme has been forced off the streets while laws are drafted to regulate them.

It follows a stand-off yesterday when lobbyists formed a human shield along a cycle lane to stop cars from parking there.