Dublin City Council considering stackable prefabs to tackle housing crisis
Stackable prefabs are still being considered to tackle the housing crisis.
The idea was examined two years ago but Dublin City Council went for terraced rapid build houses instead.
The local authority has said they are back on the table again because of the urgent need for homes.
The units have a life-span of up to 30 years and can be disassembled and moved to other locations.
