Dublin City Council calling for more information about chemical leak in Poolbeg Incinerator

Dublin City Council is calling for more information to be made available about a chemical leak at the Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin, which left 11 workers hospitalised.

The issue was raised at their monthly meeting last night, where Chief Executive of the Council, Owen Keegan, announced real-time monitoring online will be taking place at the plant.

Lime was accidentally released during testing in the plant last week.

Dublin Green Party Council, Ciarán Cuffee, says that he hopes that the council will receive the results of the two seperate investigations, from the health and safety authority and the environmental protection agency, relatively quickly so that the commissioning can continue.

"The city council and members of the public want to be sure that there isnt any threat to those working in the plant or those who live nearby."