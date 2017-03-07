Dublin City Council asks WRC to intervene in fire fighter dispute
Dublin City Council has asked the Workplace Relations Commission to intervene in the Dublin Fire Brigade dispute.
Firefighters have announced two 24-hour work stoppages for later this month.
SIPTU and IMPACT are opposing plans to centralise ambulance Call and Dispatch services.
Dublin City Council says it has not yet implemented the change, and it is disappointed unions have announced strike action.
