Dublin City Council agrees to extra social housing at new Poolbeg West site

Dublin City Council has agreed to include 550 extra social housing units on the new Poolbeg West site.

The 34-hectare site in the south-east of the city, includes the old Irish Glass Bottle premises.

Under usual rules 10% of of the 3,500 homes to be built on the site must be social housing.

But last night the council managed to increase that number.

Meanwhile, 80% of housing association tenants are happy with the services they receive.

The data is contained in a new survey launched this morning by The Irish Council for Social Housing, along with Túath Housing and Hail.

Dr Donal McManus is Chief Executive of ICSH, he outlines some their main findings.

He said: "80% of tenants felt they were satisfied with the services provided by non-profit housing associations.

"It was also felt that good quality housing, day-to-day repairs, and upkeep in common areas were some of the key things that tenants of housing associations were higher.

"And one of the key factors was good communication was key to good housing management and four out of five tenants felt that was very strong within housing associations."