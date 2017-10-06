Dublin Chamber survey finds most people think cash will be obsolete in 2050
06/10/2017 - 06:35:58Back to Ireland Home
Nearly two thirds of people living in Dublin think cash will be redundant in 2050.
Dublin Chamber has launched its 2050 Vision for the Capital and unveiled the findings of their recent survey.
Four in five Dubliners want to own their own home while the majority want taller buildings in the city centre.
Worryingly, just one in five describe the city as safe and clean.
Join the conversation - comment here