Dublin Bus strongly against plans to ban public transport at College Green

Dublin Bus has said it has put forward recommendations "to allow for accessible public transport" at College Green.

It follows reports the firm is coming out strongly against plans to ban its fleet from the proposed new civic plaza.

It is understood bosses have said the move would be socially regressive, in a submission to An Bord Pleanála.

Local Dublin City Councillor Dermot Lacey isn't impressed with the late intervention.

"There's a very small segment of the city centre which buses will have to re-direct," he said.

"This is the same sort of argument people made when we pedestrianised Grafton St.

"The world didn't fall apart, the traffic continued to flow."