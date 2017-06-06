Dublin builder refused business loan scoops €500k lottery win

A young Dublin tradesman who was turned down by a bank for a small business loan last week today collected a cheque for €500k on a EuroMillions Plus prize draw.

The young Dublin father was on his way to work when he stopped at a service station to check some lottery tickets he had in his van.

“The fella behind the till pulled me to one side and told me to call the National Lottery. When I woke up this morning to go to work, I never in my dreams thought I would end up in the National Lottery winners’ room sipping champagne before lunch,” he smiled.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Mace store in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, on the day of the draw Saturday.

The kind-hearted Dubliner promised to share his win to those closest to him:

“I have worked hard all of my life so this half a million euro prize is a great bonus and it will allow me to do the things I have always wanted to do. The first thing is to book a once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland for the kids.”

He said he has always dreamt of clearing his parents’ mortgage and making sure that they enjoy their retirement. “I can’t wait to see their faces when I tell them our news.”

The tradesman spoke how he was turned down for a bank loan last week.

“Every business owner in this country knows the struggle of working long hours and paying bills just to make ends meet. After turning me down for a small business loan last week, I’m sure my local bank manager will be my best friend when she sees me lodge my €500,000 cheque.” he laughed.

