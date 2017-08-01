Dublin-based Garda found guilty of harassing boyfriend's ex-wife

A Dublin-based Garda has been found guilty of harassing her boyfriend’s ex-wife on dates between September 2011 and March 2013.

Eve Doherty's trial heard she sent abusive emails and letters to Elizabeth Howlin’s home, workplace and GP.

She was cleared of two charges of making false statements accusing her of using her influence as a State solicitor to pervert the course of justice.

The 49-year-old was remanded on continuing bail ahead of her sentence hearing and told not to post anything about proceedings on social media.

Gardaí gave evidence of Ms Doherty using a computer in an internet café while wearing a wig and sunglasses.

The 49-year-old will be sentenced in October.

Eve Doherty

At the time of the alleged harassment, Liz Howlin was working with the Office of the DPP.

Her job, the court heard, involved deciding whether or not to direct prosecutions in criminal cases.

On dates between September 21, 2011 and March 16, 2013, Eve Doherty was accused of engaging in a campaign against the State solicitor that involved sending insulting and abusive letters and emails to her home, her place of work and her GP calling her "corrupt" and an "incompetent, useless hobbit".

The trial also heard evidence of A4 posters being left around the south county Dublin estate where Ms Howlin lived claiming she used her influence to get her friend’s son off drug charges.

Shortly after beginning their second day of deliberations this morning, the jurors requested a number of items, including a notebook and letters found in Garda Doherty’s home.