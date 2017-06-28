Dublin and Cork Airports to ban planned anti-abortion protests

Dublin and Cork Airports are to ban anti-abortion protests that were due to take place in the coming weeks.

The demonstrations, organised by the Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, were to involve the use of placards with graphic images, aimed at convincing women not to travel for an abortion.

Under bylaws, any protests or distribution of leaflets or pamphlets at airports are prohibited unless the airport gives permission.

The Irish Centre for Bio-ethical Reform website still carries a call for volunteers and funding for the 'Airport Education Project' protests.

The date range given is Saturday, July 29 to Sunday August 13 at Dublin and Cork Airports and in the city centres.

It asks for up to eight volunteers to help with 'display', and others with experience in photography, video and graphic design.

A statement on the planned protests adds: "This sort of strategy will ultimately need dedicated volunteers to be supported financially to work at this full time."