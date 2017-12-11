Dublin Airport opens €22m boarding gate area

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin Airport has opened a new €22m boarding gate area.

It will be used mainly by Aer Lingus for flights to the UK and continental Europe, has five boarding gates serving nine aircraft parking stands.

Passengers will walk out to the planes allowing airlines faster turnaround times.
KEYWORDS: Dublin Airport, Boarding Gate

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland