Dublin Airport opens €22m boarding gate area
Dublin Airport has opened a new €22m boarding gate area.
It will be used mainly by Aer Lingus for flights to the UK and continental Europe, has five boarding gates serving nine aircraft parking stands.
Passengers will walk out to the planes allowing airlines faster turnaround times.
