Dublin Airport introduces 'e-Gates' to improve border control queues

Dublin Airport introduced new passport machines and 'e-Gates' this morning.

Ten Automatic Bordor Control 'e-Gates' came into operation at Terminal and Terminal 2 this morning, with five placed in both.

The gates work by electronically checking the authenticity of biometric passports and checking that the holder’s facial features match those contained on the passport’s electronic chip.

The e-Gate system uses a passport reader and camera, to perform immigration checks.

An immigration officer still always monitors the operation of the e-Gates, however, they can monitor several e-Gates at the same time resulting in shorter queues and a higher throughput.

The e-Gates are open to Irish and EU e-passport holders over the age of 18 and it is planned that their use will be extended to other categories of passengers as the programme develops.

These 'chipped' e-Passports have the biometric logo on the front cover.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan welcomed the introduction of the gates, which will increase to 10 in each terminal in the coming weeks.

“The introduction of e-Gates is aimed at improving customer service through self-service through the immigration process while at the same time enhancing border security," he said.

"I would ask passengers travelling to be conscious that this is a new measure and to exercise patience should any teething problems arise. Ultimately, these gates should facilitate a more efficient process for those travelling through our airports," he added.