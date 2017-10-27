Dublin Airport expecting more than 345,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend

Dublin Airport has said it is expecting a large volume of passengers to travel this bank holiday weekend.

It says more than 345,000 passengers will go through its doors over the three days.

That amounts to a 3% increase on the same weekend last year.

More than 2,400 flights are due to arrive and depart, with today being the busiest day.

Passengers travelling on Sunday are being reminded that the clocks go back one hour on Saturday night