Dublin Airport 'e-gates' to speed up passport checks and shorten queues

New border control gates are being introduced at Dublin Airport to enhance security and speed up immigration queues.

The e-Gates will allow travellers with biometric passports or Irish passport cards to pass through by scanning their document and having their photo taken. One immigration officer will be able to monitor multiple gates.

Twenty gates will be installed initially at the airport (10 gates each in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2). They will be up and running by the end of this year.

Irish and other EU travellers over 18 years with e-passports and holders of an Irish passport card may use the e-Gates, which will scan the picture on their passport, instead of requiring those passengers to present to an immigration officer.

A small number of e-gates which had been introduced on a pilot basis were removed in May from Terminal 1 in what was reported to be a maintenance row.

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan today confirmed the signing of a contract with Lisbon-based Vision-Box for the supply and installation of the new gates.

The airport immigration services processed a record 13.8 million arriving passengers in 2016. It is hoped these gates will dramatically cut the waiting times.

If successful, the new gates will be rolled out to other ports of entry.

The news comes as passengers face long delays in Spain, France and Portugal due to more stringent security checks.

Meanwhile, around 400,000 people are expected to pass through Dublin Airport this bank holiday weekend.

People are being advised to arrive early for their flight.