Dublin Airport declared a No Drone Zone amid safety fears

Dublin Airport has launched a safety awareness campaign, aimed specifically at drone users.

The airport has been declared a Drone Free Zone after a couple of incidents where flights have been disrupted.

Staff are warning that while drones are becoming an increasingly popular way to film the countryside, they can cause serious damage to aircraft.

Signs have now been erected on the airport's perimeter fence making the area a No Drone Zone.

Siobhan O Donnell says they are encouraging all users to behave responsibly.

“Drones are becoming an increasingly popular way to film the countryside but they can cause serious damage to an aircraft.

“They can collide with them or risk being ingested into the aircraft’s engine so we’ve put this signage up around the airport’s perimeter fence.

“We are urging people to exercise responsibility and keep drones away from the airfield.”