Dublin Airport announces nine new routes for summer schedule

Nine new services are being added to Dublin Airport's summer schedule.

The airport says as a result of new routes more than 1.3 million extra seats have been added.

Five new long-haul routes will be launched in the coming weeks with Aer Lingus adding Miami to its route network, Delta Air Lines starting new services to Boston, and Norwegian launching two new routes to the US - to Stewart International New York State and Providence, Rhode Island.

Qatar Airways will also be starting a new direct daily route to Doha in the Persian Gulf.

"We are continuously working with existing and new airlines to add new and exciting destinations to our route network," said Dublin Airport managing director, Vincent Harrison.

"These nine new services together with extra capacity and frequency on over 20 existing routes provides our customers with greater choice, and flexibility and more whether they are travelling for business or leisure purposes this summer season.

"The extra capacity that is available this summer will also help boost the tourism industry throughout the island of Ireland."