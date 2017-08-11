Drunk driver arrested with no tax, no NCT, no insurance and ... no front wheels!
A drunk driver was arrested in Dublin this morning with no tax, no NCT, no insurance....and no front wheels.
The driver was apprehended in Bawnlea in Tallaght at around 2.50am this morning.
There were no front wheels on the car - the driver was drunk and was already previously disqualified from driving.
DMR Traffic arrest intoxicated disqualified driver in Tallaght with no Tax, Insurance, NCT - and no front wheels! pic.twitter.com/tNUiajwzSD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 11, 2017