Drugs with street value of €580,000 seized in Dublin

Around 29 kilos of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €580,000, was seized in a warehouse in West Dublin this morning.

The intelligence-led operation by Revenue Customs Officers and gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Tallaght was part of ongoing joint investigations, targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of drugs.

No arrests were made, investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone with information about drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.