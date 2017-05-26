Drugs discovered in child's armchair and wicker boxes at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized approximately 7.5kg of herbal cannabis from two separate parcels.

The drugs were discovered concealed in a child’s armchair, which originated in the UK, and a collection of wicker boxes which originated in Thailand.

The drugs have a street value of approximately €150,000.

The packages were consigned to addresses in Dublin City and Galway and investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.

If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.