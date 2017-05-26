Drugs discovered in child's armchair and wicker boxes at Portlaoise Mail Centre
26/05/2017 - 18:51:00Back to Ireland Home
Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized approximately 7.5kg of herbal cannabis from two separate parcels.
The drugs were discovered concealed in a child’s armchair, which originated in the UK, and a collection of wicker boxes which originated in Thailand.
The drugs have a street value of approximately €150,000.
The packages were consigned to addresses in Dublin City and Galway and investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.
If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.
Join the conversation - comment here