Drop in number of abortion pills seized in Ireland
There has been a drop in the number of abortion pills being seized by Irish custom officials.
Figures supplied by the Health Products Regulatory Authority show nearly 550 were seized last year.
That figure is down from 850 in 2015 and more than 1,100 in 2014.
However, it is thought many women are ordering the drugs online and have them delivered to addresses in Northern Ireland, where they can collect them.
