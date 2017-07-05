Drone footage shows hollowed-out shell of former Cork psychiatric hospital St Kevin's after devastating fire

Update 10pm: Photographer and videographer Evan Shelly has captured drone footage of the hollowed how St Kevin's section of the former Our Lady's Hospital in Cork city, which was gutted by fire last night.

The footage leaves no douvt as to the devastating effects of the fire.

Chief Fire Officer Gerry Myers said that youths were seen running from the scene after the blaze took hold.

"On arrival there were a number of youths seen running away from the building…There’s a history of anti-social behaviour there," he said.

"There is security but obviously they move onto another building; these guys keep moving around."

Earlier:

Shocking photos and a timelapse video that have emerged on social media show the full extent of the fire that has laid waste to a former psychiatric hospital in Cork.

The alarm was raised at St Kevin’s Asylum on the Lee Road in Cork at around 8.15pm last night.

The timelapse footage below, captured by local man Sean Henderson, shows how quickly the fire spread.

Six units of Cork Fire Brigade and a water tanker from Mallow battled the fire overnight.

The five-storey listed building was the former Our Lady’s Psychiatric Hospital and has been derelict for many years.

Gerry Myers, Chief Fire Officer, has said today that youths were seen running from the scene.

Local photographer and videographer Evan Shelly took these stunning pictures today and will be uploading related video to his Facebook page this evening.

Credit: Evan Shelly.

Credit: Evan Shelly.

Credit: Evan Shelly.

Check out more footage from the scene last night from our own videographer, Eddie O’Hare.