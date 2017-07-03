Drivers warned over car insurance scam

Drivers are being warned to watch out for a new car insurance scam.

Online fraudsters are offering people fake policies, with real companies, for up to €300.

The deal has left hundreds without cover according to today's Irish Independent.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating.

The scammers, known as ghost brokers, pose as legitimate middle men.

They prey on younger drivers and immigrants who are struggling with costs and aren't familiar with the insurance market.

Fraudsters take out real insurance policies but with false information, before passing on faked documents and insurance discs.

It means people end up driving around illegally even though they think they are insured.