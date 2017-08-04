Drivers urged to be aware of dangers of fatigue over bank holiday weekend

The road safety message this bank holiday weekend is to be aware of the dangers of driving while tired.

Research suggests fatigue could be a contributory factor in as many as 1 in 5 driver deaths here every year.

The risk increases during a bank holiday weekend when there are more people on the country's roads.

Barry Aldworth, PR Officer with AA Ireland is urging people to remain conscientous this long weekend.

"When bank holidays happen we tend to see people's driving behaviours change. They take risks they normally wouldn't," he said.

"Drink driving incidents tend to rise as well over the bank holiday period. The rules of the road don't change for a bank holiday weekend."