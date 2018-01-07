Drivers take care as temperatures dipped as low as minus five degrees overnight

The country has been hit with another cold snap.

Met Eireann has published a Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning, with temperatures falling as low as minus five degrees overnight.

Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are worst affected and the warning is in effect until 12 noon today.

Barry Aldworth of AA Ireland says motorists heading out today should leave extra time for journeys.

He said:: "Sunday is traditionally a quieter day on the roads anyway, but if you are one of those making a journey to the family, or if you have been down the counhtry for the weekend and you are coming home, just allow yourself some extra journey time.

"Watch in particular for areas of roads where they might be covered by trees, because they will take longer for ice to defrost, meaning that the roads could stay slippier for longer."