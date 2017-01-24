Drivers agree to enter talks with Bus Éireann

Update 2pm: Drivers at Bus Éireann have agreed to go back to talks over proposed cuts to services.

The NBRU had refused an invitation to meet with the company's CEO today - after management wrote to workers last week, outlining their plans.

Bus Éireann suffered losses worth €8m euro in 2016.

The union now says it has accepted an invitation to attend the Labour Court in order to provide clarity on some of the conjecture around the dispute.

Earlier: The National Bus and Rail Union has confirmed it will not attend talks with Bus Eireann today.

CEO Ray Hernan has invited unions to meetings amid warnings about the company's financial health.

He is due to appear at the Oireachtas Transport Committee tomorrow to outline the situation.

However the company wrote to workers last week outlining savings that need to be made, and General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary says the details mean they won't attend today's meeting.