Driver killed in Wexford crash

A driver in his 20s has died as a result of a crash in Co Wexford.

The fatal crash took place shortly before 11am today at Ballinesker, Curracloe, Enniscorthy in Co Wexford.

The two men - both in their 20s - who were involved in the single-vehicle crash were brought to Wexford General Hospital.

The driver has since been pronounced dead whilst the passenger is believed to be in a serious condition.

The road was closed to facilitate the Garda forensic collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Witnesses are asked to contact Enniscorthy garda station on 053-9242580, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.