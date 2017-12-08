Drink driving laws need to be 'rural proofed,' says TD Sean Canney

New drink driving laws need to be 'rural proofed' according to a Government TD.

Sean Canney is opposing his Independent Alliance colleague Shane Ross' bill.

It would see people lose their licence the first time they are caught drink driving.

TD Sean Canney says that is a step too far, and it could leave people in rural Ireland isolated.

He said: "I do believe that the laws we have at the moment are sufficient, maybe the penalties applicable to 50-80mg should be looked at.

"I think we inadvertently create laws which can be counter productive and I do believe this one would be."