Drink and drugs seized from children at Belfast park gathering

Police have seized a large volume of alcohol after breaking up a crowd of more than 100 children in a Belfast park.

Officers said there was also evidence of drug misuse at the mass gathering of 14 to 17-year-olds in Belmont Park in the east of the city on Saturday night.

Police said the children had travelled from all over Belfast and further afield to assemble in the park.

"There was a large amount of alcohol seized at the scene, and evidence of drug misuse," said a post on the East Belfast PSNI's Facebook page.

"The dangers of such behaviour by children in this location cannot be underestimated, and we would ask all parents to be aware of where your children are and what they are up to."