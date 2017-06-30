Draft laws to deal with Personal Injuries Board issues due out today
Draft laws to ensure greater compliance with the Personal Injuries Board are being published today.
The Bill aims to deal with issues such as non-attendance at medicals.
The Book of Quantum, which gives guidelines on payout levels for specific injuries, is also to be updated every three years or more.
The Injuries Board will also be given greater powers to obtain information.
Last year 34,056 new personal injury claims were submitted to PIAB.
