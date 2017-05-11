Dozens left homeless following fire at Dublin flats

Dozens of people have been left homeless following a serious fire in Dublin yesterday evening.

Up to 100 residents were forced to evacuate after the blaze broke out at the Verdemont complex in Blanchardstown shortly after 6pm.

It is believed the fire was started by a barbeque and there are no reports of any injuries.

Six units of the fire brigade, two turntable ladders and a water tanker were used to tackle the fire, and a drone was also deployed.

Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade.

Labour TD for Dublin West, Deputy Joan Burton has said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the residents of Verdemont Coolmine, Blanchardstown who suffered a disastrous fire at their apartments.

"I want to salute Dublin fire brigade and all the emergency workers and the Fingal County Council staff who worked to put out the fire and to assist residents.

"There will have to be a detailed enquiry into the fire and how it spread so quickly and destroyed and damaged so many apartments and homes," she said.